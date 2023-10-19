Romanian VC fund Cleverage among investors behind early Alzheimer detection health-tech startup

Romanian investment fund Cleverage Venture Capital is one of the investors contributing to the USD 2 million financing raised by a project that aims at early identification of depression and Alzheimer through artificial intelligence, Ziarul Financiar reported.

LANGaware, a startup based in the US and Greece, develops a solution based on the analysis of language, voice and speech through digital biomarkers that aims at facilitating early detection and personalised assistance.

Cleverage VC is an investor community founded by entrepreneurs Georgios Sofianos, Voicu Oprean, Wargha Enayati, Sergiu Neguţ and Alexandru Popescu, with the aim of investing in startups active in the field of health technology in Romania and Central and Eastern Europe.

