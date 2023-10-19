Startup

Romanian VC fund Cleverage among investors behind early Alzheimer detection health-tech startup

19 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian investment fund Cleverage Venture Capital is one of the investors contributing to the USD 2 million financing raised by a project that aims at early identification of depression and Alzheimer through artificial intelligence, Ziarul Financiar reported.

LANGaware, a startup based in the US and Greece, develops a solution based on the analysis of language, voice and speech through digital biomarkers that aims at facilitating early detection and personalised assistance.

Cleverage VC is an investor community founded by entrepreneurs Georgios Sofianos, Voicu Oprean, Wargha Enayati, Sergiu Neguţ and Alexandru Popescu, with the aim of investing in startups active in the field of health technology in Romania and Central and Eastern Europe.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Startup

Romanian VC fund Cleverage among investors behind early Alzheimer detection health-tech startup

19 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian investment fund Cleverage Venture Capital is one of the investors contributing to the USD 2 million financing raised by a project that aims at early identification of depression and Alzheimer through artificial intelligence, Ziarul Financiar reported.

LANGaware, a startup based in the US and Greece, develops a solution based on the analysis of language, voice and speech through digital biomarkers that aims at facilitating early detection and personalised assistance.

Cleverage VC is an investor community founded by entrepreneurs Georgios Sofianos, Voicu Oprean, Wargha Enayati, Sergiu Neguţ and Alexandru Popescu, with the aim of investing in startups active in the field of health technology in Romania and Central and Eastern Europe.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion