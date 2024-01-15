Events

Sports Festival brings Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf to Cluj-Napoca this summer

15 January 2024

Legendary tennis players Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf will come to Romania this summer, at the Sports Festival in Cluj-Napoca. The exhibition match is scheduled for June 15, 2024, at BT Arena.

The two champions will play for the first time in front of the Romanian public, together with two other special guests to be announced soon, the organizers said, quoted by News.ro.

“We want to celebrate the fifth edition of the Sports Festival with our audience, sports lovers from Romania. This year’s event is our biggest so far. We bring to the field two players who won 30 Grand Slam titles together and both set records that are hard to equal: Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf,” said Patrick Ciorcilă, co-founder of Sports Festival.

Tickets have been put up for sale on January 15, with the first 1,000 available at special early bird prices. Further details are available here.

Sports Festival is a major multi-sports event in Romania. Last year’s edition attracted a record number of 150,000 participants.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/SportsFestival)

1

