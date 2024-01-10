Transylvania Open 2024: Karolina Pliskova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to play in Cluj-Napoca

Transylvania Open, the WTA 250 tournament hosted by Romania’s Cluj-Napoca, will return February 3-11, 2024, with Karolina Pliskova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on the entry list. Moreover, the winners of the 2022 and 2023 editions, Anna Blinkova and Tamara Korpatsch, will also be back on the court.

Czech professional tennis player Karolina Pliskova (37 WTA), former world No. 1 in the WTA circuit, is the top seed for the fourth edition of the Transylvania Open. She was also expected to participate in last year’s tournament, but due to an injury, she could not compete.

Pliskova is joined on the list by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (60 WTA), a finalist at Roland Garros in 2021, and the last two winners of the singles trophy in Cluj, Tamara Korpatsch (83 WTA) and Anna Blinkova (43 WTA).

“Hi to all tennis fans in Romania. It’s Karolina here. I’m very much looking forward to coming to Cluj to play at the Transylvania Open on February 5. As you know, I was supposed to play last year, but due to an injury, I couldn’t come. So this year, I’m looking forward to seeing you all there. It’s going to be an amazing week and an incredible tournament, and I hope you all come to support me. We’re going to have a great time together,” the Czech tennis player said, quoted in the official announcement.

Patrick Ciorcilă, the director of Transylvania Open WTA 250, stated: “This year’s lineup is very strong, featuring players on an upward trend who are at the beginning of the season, and the points earned at Transylvania Open are of great significance to them. I’ve spoken with Karolina Pliskova, and she’s thrilled to play in Cluj. We can’t wait to watch her live on the BT Arena courts. Ana Bogdan is already on the main draw. Considering the usual withdrawals, it’s highly likely that Jaqueline Cristian will be accepted directly. In addition to them, we will have other Romanian players, thanks to wildcards. We hope that all players will be healthy and able to participate.”

The fourth edition of the Transylvania Open will take place at the BT Arena multipurpose hall in Cluj-Napoca, in Romania’s famous region of Transylvania. In total, 32 players will compete in singles matches and 16 teams in doubles for 280 WTA points and prizes totalling USD 267,082. Additionally, the qualification draw will include 24 players.

The complete list of main draw players and ticket information can be found here.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Manases Sándor)