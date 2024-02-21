Startup

Danish fintech co-founded by Romanian launches with EUR 5 mln seed funding  

21 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

spektr, a Copenhagen-based fintech company that aims to change ongoing due diligence processes in the financial sector, marked its official launch on Wednesday, February 21, after securing EUR 5 million support from venture capital funds. Its founding team includes Romanian Ciprian Florescu, as well as CEO Mikkel Skarnager, Jérémy Joly, and Jan-Erik Wagner.

Skarnager and Florescu successfully sold their previous startup, HelloFlow, to Canadian company Trulioo in 2022 for over USD 50 million.

Even before its official launch, spektr has secured EUR 5 million in seed funding from Northzone (an early investor in Klarna, TrueLayer, and Personio, among others), Danish PreSeed Ventures’ tech fund PSV Tech01 (Vivino and Trustpilot), and pan-European Seedcamp. Both PreSeed Ventures and Seedcamp were also investors of HelloFlow.

spektr’s platform offers financial companies an automated solution for risk assessments that is customizable to adhere to rules and laws across different markets. Recognizing the exponential growth of the compliance field globally, with an estimated cost of USD 10,000 per employee in larger financial companies, spektr aims to simplify risk-based monitoring with a user-friendly platform that does not require specialized IT skills for the user.

“With the spektr-platform, we can make ongoing due diligence an efficient function with commercial value for companies rather than being a costly expense. When looking at the explosion in the number of employees and expenses, I am convinced there is great potential in making compliance a better business,” said CEO Mikkel Skarnager. 

Alexander Viterbo-Horten, general partner in PSV Tech01, commented: “As one of the earliest investors in Mikkel and Ciprian’s first startup HelloFlow, I’ve been fortunate enough to get to know them very well. Their execution power and strategic understanding of the financial compliance market are profoundly impressive This makes spektr one of the best bets on a future unicorn out of Denmark.”

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
Startup

Danish fintech co-founded by Romanian launches with EUR 5 mln seed funding  

21 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

spektr, a Copenhagen-based fintech company that aims to change ongoing due diligence processes in the financial sector, marked its official launch on Wednesday, February 21, after securing EUR 5 million support from venture capital funds. Its founding team includes Romanian Ciprian Florescu, as well as CEO Mikkel Skarnager, Jérémy Joly, and Jan-Erik Wagner.

Skarnager and Florescu successfully sold their previous startup, HelloFlow, to Canadian company Trulioo in 2022 for over USD 50 million.

Even before its official launch, spektr has secured EUR 5 million in seed funding from Northzone (an early investor in Klarna, TrueLayer, and Personio, among others), Danish PreSeed Ventures’ tech fund PSV Tech01 (Vivino and Trustpilot), and pan-European Seedcamp. Both PreSeed Ventures and Seedcamp were also investors of HelloFlow.

spektr’s platform offers financial companies an automated solution for risk assessments that is customizable to adhere to rules and laws across different markets. Recognizing the exponential growth of the compliance field globally, with an estimated cost of USD 10,000 per employee in larger financial companies, spektr aims to simplify risk-based monitoring with a user-friendly platform that does not require specialized IT skills for the user.

“With the spektr-platform, we can make ongoing due diligence an efficient function with commercial value for companies rather than being a costly expense. When looking at the explosion in the number of employees and expenses, I am convinced there is great potential in making compliance a better business,” said CEO Mikkel Skarnager. 

Alexander Viterbo-Horten, general partner in PSV Tech01, commented: “As one of the earliest investors in Mikkel and Ciprian’s first startup HelloFlow, I’ve been fortunate enough to get to know them very well. Their execution power and strategic understanding of the financial compliance market are profoundly impressive This makes spektr one of the best bets on a future unicorn out of Denmark.”

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 February 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Biggest financial group in Romania celebrates 30 years since launch: from USD 2 mln initial capital to EUR 4 bln capitalization
15 February 2024
Politics
Romanian PM Marcel Ciolacu received by Pope Francis during visit to Italy
13 February 2024
Interviews
Bucharest's five additional natural areas and the case for protecting them
09 February 2024
M&A
Banca Transilvania acquires OTP Bank Romania under EUR 347 mln deal
08 February 2024
Culture
Sleeping Dogs: Russell Crowe stars in new movie based on book by Romanian author
07 February 2024
Politics
Romanian president champions European unity, opposes veto system in European Parliament speech
30 January 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils Sandrider, its new car for the Dakar Rally 2025
25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year