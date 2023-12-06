Romanian-founded startup Grayscale AI selected to join NATO’s innovation accelerator DIANA

Grayscale AI, a UK-based company founded in 2020 by Romanian entrepreneur Dragos Stanciu, was accepted into the Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) Acceleration Programme by NATO. It thus joins a select group of innovative startups dedicated to advancing deep tech solutions for the Alliance.

As a participant in the DIANA acceleration programme, Grayscale AI gains access to a range of valuable resources and opportunities, such as grants to support technology development and demonstration, access to DIANA's extensive network of accelerators across the Alliance, utilisation of 90+ test centres, and guidance from scientists, engineers, industry partners, end-users, and government procurement experts.

"I am thrilled that Grayscale AI is participating in the NATO DIANA programme. We are excited to implement our novel neuromorphic computing technology within NATO's invaluable innovation network. The global demand for increased investments in deep tech is evident, and it's commendable to see NATO assuming a leading role in driving this initiative," said Dragos Stanciu.

Grayscale AI develops advanced machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence solutions with a focus on shaping the future of autonomous drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) through neuromorphic computing and AI. Its solutions, already tested in real-world scenarios by industry leaders such as HORIBA MIRA, AVL, and Smart Mobility Living Lab London, have also captured the interest of the US Departments of Energy and Defense, the UK Ministry of Defence, and key automotive and aerospace partners.

Grayscale AI's focus on real-time localisation and mapping, sensor fusion, and visual motion estimation positions it at the intersection of Computer Vision, Neural Computation, and Robotics. The company's expertise extends to developing optimisation-driven AI, challenging traditional computing architecture limitations.

DIANA, NATO's innovation accelerator, focuses on diverse tech domains: big data, AI, autonomy, quantum, biotech, human enhancement, energy, propulsion, novel materials, advanced manufacturing, hypersonics, and space.

With a background in software engineering, computational neuroscience, and robotics from leading research institutions like the University of Edinburgh and ETH Zürich, Dragos Stanciu is the founder and CEO of Grayscale AI. The company has won prestigious competitions and secured VC backing from Techstars. Notably, it received USD 50,000 from the US Army as part of the xTech programme and a GBP 100,000 UK government grant for groundbreaking neuromorphic vision testing.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)