Romanian restaurant chain Spartan nears EUR 50 mln turnover in 2023, plans local and international expansion

Romanian restaurant chain Spartan, which local entrepreneur Stefan Mandachi sold last year to the brand’s main franchised investors, said it recorded a turnover of EUR 48 million in 2023 and announced plans for local and international expansion. The quick-service restaurant network has reached 75 locations and sold Greek-inspired products to over 7 million customers last year.

The new shareholders want to expand the national network with up to 50 new locations in the near future, and grow the franchise model to Spain, where there are already two Spartan locations.

The two new partners, Remus Cosovanu and Răzvan Nanuș, who took over the Spartan business in 2023, together with CEO Gabriel Melniciuc, have proposed a series of strategic transformations, which include launching new products, opening new street locations near residential and office areas, and initiating a management school.

The company’s plans also include implementing sustainability processes aimed at reducing the energy consumption of locations, along with implementing a FireUpSchedule plan, selective waste collection, plastic elimination, and the introduction of sustainable cutlery.

Spartan aims to increase its market share in 2024, planning to take the second position in the top quick-service restaurants in Romania.

“We aim to consolidate Spartan’s position in the top 3 restaurants of its kind in Romania, and furthermore, we aim to advance to 2nd place this year. […] We consider opening up to 50 new restaurants in the near future while continuing the process of streamlining and developing our franchising concept in Spain, where we are already present in 2 locations,” said Gabriel Melniciuc, CEO of Spartan.

The restaurant chain was founded in 2012. In 2023, Strong MND Corporation, which operates in the HoReCa business, as well as the Spartan brand, were taken over by Remus Cosovanu, the brand’s first franchised investor, who already had a 30% share of the number of restaurants, and Răzvan Nanuș, General Director of the franchised company Rerum Food, which has been operating seven restaurants since 2016 in the Bucharest and Constanța regions.

(Photo source: the company)