Events

Romanian NGO helping vulnerable children celebrates 30 years of activity with charity festival

14 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

SOS Satele Copiilor, a non-profit dedicated to helping vulnerable children and families, celebrates 30 years of activity in Romania with a special event - FestiSAT, a charity festival with a program that covers music, outdoor activities for kids and parents, and tasty food.

The event will be held on October 7 on the grounds of the Năstase Marica sports club within the "Arenele Ilie Năstase" Tennis Foundation, near Satul SOS (the SOS Village) in Bucharest.

Local artists Loredana, Andreea Bălan, Voltaj, and DJ Alex Super Beats will entertain the public. 

Tickets can be purchased online here. The funds raised during the festival will be used to support the social projects of SOS Satele Copiilor Romania.

In numbers, the non-profit's 30 years of activity means that over 500 children and young people were cared for in family homes, more than 1,300 vulnerable families were helped to overcome their struggles, and over 4,500 children were helped to stay with their parents. Overall, all the SOS programs had more than 100,000 beneficiaries.

SOS Satele Copiilor Romania runs alternative care programs for children, strengthening the family, but also educational programs and a series of projects for young people at risk, both from the protection system and from rural areas or vulnerable families. From 2022, the NGO is also implementing programs dedicated to families in Ukraine.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: SOS Satele Copiilor)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Events

Romanian NGO helping vulnerable children celebrates 30 years of activity with charity festival

14 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

SOS Satele Copiilor, a non-profit dedicated to helping vulnerable children and families, celebrates 30 years of activity in Romania with a special event - FestiSAT, a charity festival with a program that covers music, outdoor activities for kids and parents, and tasty food.

The event will be held on October 7 on the grounds of the Năstase Marica sports club within the "Arenele Ilie Năstase" Tennis Foundation, near Satul SOS (the SOS Village) in Bucharest.

Local artists Loredana, Andreea Bălan, Voltaj, and DJ Alex Super Beats will entertain the public. 

Tickets can be purchased online here. The funds raised during the festival will be used to support the social projects of SOS Satele Copiilor Romania.

In numbers, the non-profit's 30 years of activity means that over 500 children and young people were cared for in family homes, more than 1,300 vulnerable families were helped to overcome their struggles, and over 4,500 children were helped to stay with their parents. Overall, all the SOS programs had more than 100,000 beneficiaries.

SOS Satele Copiilor Romania runs alternative care programs for children, strengthening the family, but also educational programs and a series of projects for young people at risk, both from the protection system and from rural areas or vulnerable families. From 2022, the NGO is also implementing programs dedicated to families in Ukraine.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: SOS Satele Copiilor)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria
17 August 2023
Analyses
Top 100 biggest companies in Romania by turnover