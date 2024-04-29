Former Romanian health minister gets 3.5 years of jail for bribe-taking

Sorina Pintea, former Social Democrat (PSD) member of the Parliament (2016-2017) and later minister of health (2018-2019), was sentenced to 3 years and six months of jail with execution for bribe-taking by a ruling given by Cluj Court on April 26.

The decision is not final and can be appealed, Digi24 reported.

Prosecutors demonstrated that Pintea, in her position as manager of Baia Mare Emergency County Hospital (in 2020), received EUR 10,000 and RON 120,000 (EUR 24,000) – the equivalent of 7% of the value of a procurement contract given to a preferred company.

Following a police operation, she was caught while accepting the RON 120,000 in February 2020.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)