Twelve-year-old Romanian writer releases English-language children's book about Bucharest

Twelve-year-old Sonia Marta has released her third editorial project, Bucharest City Tour, A Trip with Sonia.

The English-language children's book follows the journey of three friends going on a school trip on Bucharest City Tour Bus, discovering many monuments and learning about the city's landmarks.

The book features illustrations by Adriana Repede.

The English-version of the book can be bought online from eMAG and as an e-book from eMAG and Google Play Books. Soon there will be versions of the e-book released in Romanian, Italian and French. The book will be available in the Autograf Network as soon as the stores open.

Ten percent from the profits from the sale of the book will go towards the Emergency Fund of the Bucharest Community Foundation, to support the people and communities that are vulnerable due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fund helps provide hygiene and sanitary products, staple food, medicine for chronic diseases, care in permanent and temporary shelters, or other products that are helping people or communities prevent the infection with the Covid-19 virus.

This April, Sonia Marta released The Rapping Astronaut. She also writes every month for the International British School of Bucharest magazine, The International Voice.

