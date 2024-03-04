SoftServe, one of the largest IT solutions providers in the region, recently launched the second edition of the EmpowerU program in Romania, in partnership with the Romanian National Council for Refugees, offering free IT courses to Ukrainian refugees.

SoftServe will offer Ukrainian refugees without IT skills free access to the “Find Your Place in IT” course, consisting of 6 introductory modules in programming languages. To be eligible, participants must be Ukrainian citizens who are refugees in Romania, have at least a high school education, have a laptop or computer with Internet access, and have a basic understanding of English.

The course, created by SoftServe Academy, will run for 8 weeks and is available free of charge for a maximum of 35 places. It will be taught in Ukrainian. Those interested can register online by filling in the form available on the SoftServe website until March 8.

The course takes place from March 25 to May 24 and consists of 16 sessions, each lasting 2 hours and taking place twice a week. In addition, learners are advised to allocate a further 2 hours per week to complete practical tasks and individual study.

Participants will be selected by SoftServe Academy experts according to the criteria presented and the motivation described in the application form. On completion of the programme, they will acquire knowledge of Java, HTML&CSS, data analysis, and testing.

“Retraining is possible at any age. You just need to have determination and seek the right support and learning resources. SoftServe experts are 100% dedicated to the mission of making learners’ dreams of learning IT a reality and guiding their effort towards the next step, a career in IT,” said Dorina Itu, country learning and Development Manager at SoftServe Romania.

This is not the first time that SoftServe has trained people in IT. Through SoftServe Academy, the company offers learning solutions to those who are just starting out in IT - students, juniors, and people looking to retrain.

EmpowerU is a global program dedicated to the education of vulnerable groups, launched in 2023 in 7 countries: Bulgaria, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Ukraine, Poland, and Romania. In the first edition, held last year in Romania, 20 Ukrainian refugees with no IT skills attended the course organized by SoftServe.

Globally, more than 400 people have participated in EmpowerU projects - with groups ranging from war veterans and refugees to disabled people and teenage mothers.

(Photo source: SoftServe)