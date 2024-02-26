Survey: Ukrainian refugees in Romania need financial assistance, medical services and language courses

According to a survey conducted by Save the Children Romania, the primary needs of Ukrainian refugee children in Romania are financial assistance (23%), support for accessing medical services (19%), Romanian language courses (16%), afterschool services for children (13%), and assistance in finding employment (12%).

Among the needs that remain unmet, the most common (74%) are related to rent and utility payments, followed by medical visits and medication purchases (54%), clothing and footwear (43%), household items (39%), and food (32%).

The majority of Ukrainian parents whose children are enrolled in Save the Children Romania's educational programs prioritize the safety of their children above all else, followed by access to medical services, which is often difficult and costly, and education, including the need for free transportation for children.

Only 10% of respondents can cover all their basic needs, while 26% can cover most of them, 60% can only partially cover some needs, and 4% cannot meet any of their needs. Most parents mention that they cannot meet all their basic needs but try to provide necessary items for their children by saving money.

The survey also reveals that 93% of respondents live in rented apartments or houses, while 2.86% reside in government-provided accommodation centers, and 2.39% stay with private individuals without paying rent.

In terms of education, 49.44% of children are enrolled in the Ukrainian remote learning system, 19% are enrolled in both Ukrainian and Romanian systems, 12% attend schools and kindergartens in Romania, 10% follow a Ukrainian education format in Romania, and 8% are not enrolled in any form of education.

For children not enrolled in the Romanian education system, the main barrier mentioned is the language barrier (71%). Educational needs include support for learning the Romanian language (34%), IT equipment (28%), school supplies (15%), and after-school programs (10%).

37% of respondents find medical services accessible for children, while 45% find them difficult to access. 30% find medical services accessible for adults, while 54% find them difficult to access.

Regarding parents' employment, 62% of interviewed refugees were not employed at the time of the survey application, while 17% had contracts in Romania, 11% worked remotely for a company outside Romania, 7% were employed without a work contract, and 3% were retired. The main reasons for unemployment include a lack of Romanian language communication skills (65%) and the need to care for a family member (54%).

Despite the majority indicating they do not plan to stay in Romania, those who do mention their children's education as a priority and their integration needs. The main challenges for those not planning to stay include difficulty finding employment, learning Romanian, homesickness, and missing relatives. Most parents do not want their children to abandon online schooling in Ukraine, and parallel attendance is difficult, with the language barrier being a problem.

The analysis was conducted in February through quantitative (questionnaire) and qualitative (22 focus groups with children, adolescents, and adults) methods. Key findings and conclusions emphasize the importance of facilitating access to education, creating opportunities for sports activities, providing free transportation for Ukrainian children, and improving access to medical services through awareness campaigns and support for family doctors, Save the Children Romania said.

To date, Save the Children Romania has provided support to 345,553 individuals, including 176,547 Ukrainian children and 169,006 adults. The organization has paid special attention to vulnerable children and parents.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Save the Children Romania)