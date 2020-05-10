RO competition awards social business ideas

Three projects won the Social Impact Award Romania 2020 competition and received prizes of EUR 1,500 each, the organizers announced.

The competition targets the young working on current social issues in an innovative way. Their ideas tackle various areas, ranging from poverty, health, and education to the environment, technology, and human rights.

One of the projects awarded at Social Impact Award Romania 2020 is 2kids.ro, a circular economy digital platform for children's clothing. The resources to create new clothing items are limited, and the textile industry is one of the largest polluters, the initiators of the project, who plan to address these challenges, explain.

Among the winners is also BuchARTest, a project of urban regeneration through mural paintings. It covers three development directions: street art, community, and education. The BuchARTes team plans to create a community of artists and develop educational projects related to street art.

Another winner is Iele-sânziene, with a project of reusable sanitary pads as an eco-friendly alternative to the market offer.

The public’s choice award, amounting to EUR 500, went to Psinapsa, a project that aims to offer teenagers the instruments they need to recognize, understand, and better manage mental health challenges.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

