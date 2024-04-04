Mutua Madrid Open gives wild card to Romania’s tennis ace Simona Halep

Simona Halep has been awarded a wild card to the 2024 WTA 1000 Mutua Madrid Open. The Romanian athlete has recently returned to the tennis court after the Court of Arbitration for Sport cut her initial four-year doping ban to just nine months.

Besides Halep, Caroline Wozniacki, Martín Landaluce, and Kei Nishikori have also been offered wild cards to the tournament in Madrid, according to the official announcement.

Simona Halep reacted to the news on X, saying: "Muchas gracias Mutua Madrid Open for this wild card opportunity. Madrid has always been a special tournament for me, with happy memories and I'm grateful to be able to make more. See you soon."

Muchas gracias @MutuaMadridOpen for this wild card opportunity. Madrid has always been a special tournament for me, with happy memories and I'm grateful to be able to make more. See you soon ♥️🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/y2K4VbYkC0 — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) April 3, 2024

The Mutua Madrid Open will be played from April 23 to May 5.

Simona Halep returned to court in March to play at the Miami Open 2024. She lost the opening match to Spain's Paula Badosa.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Ovidiu Micsik)