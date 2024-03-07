Romania’s Simona Halep aims to participate in Paris Olympics after having suspension lifted

Romanian tennis star and former women’s world no. 1, Simona Halep, said that she will do everything in her power to participate in the Paris Olympics after the Court of Sports Arbitration (CAS) reduced her doping ban from four years to nine months, allowing her to return to the court.

Earlier this week, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne admitted the appeal that Halep filed against the four-year suspension handed out by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) and cut her suspension to nine months. This means that she can return to the tennis court immediately, and a major tournament coming up is the Miami Open.

"I, too, really want to be at the Olympic Games, but I believe the chances are minimal because I don't have a ranking. However, if I manage to win some matches by then, I'll have an extra chance. I would really like that. I haven't planned anything, I haven't thought about it until now. Everything is an option, I will do everything to participate in the Olympic Games, that's for sure," Halep said, cited by Digi24.

Simona Halep also has to choose a coach and form a team before she can start playing. She argued that she’s had many good collaborations with Romanian coaches, but that her relationship with Australian coach Darren Cahill allowed her to achieve the best results.

"My preparation so far has been good, but given that I haven't played official matches for a year and seven months, it's going to be quite difficult to restart. But I have all the time in the world, and I will take it step by step," she noted.

The president of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee, Mihai Covaliu, said that it would be a dream come true if tennis player Simona Halep participated in the Paris Olympic Games and won a medal.

"I think that would be everything Simona has to prove to everyone, regarding everything that has happened to her now. I think she will have a fitting partner, and I am referring to Novak Djokovic, who has also expressed his desire to go to the Olympic Games and win a medal. We all know that the association Novak Djokovic founded, the Professional Tennis Player Association, has always supported her and defended her, and I think it would be extraordinary if Simona and Novak Djokovic participated in the Olympic Games and won a medal," Covaliu said.

The Romanian tennis star reportedly received a wild card at the WTA tournament in Miami, scheduled between March 19 and 31. The tournament offers USD 17 million in total prizes and will have 96 male and female players participating.

Simona Halep also sued the Canadian company that produced the nutritional supplements she believes led to her positive test and four-year doping suspension. She is seeking damages of over USD 10 million from Quantum Nutrition, following her positive test for roxadustat in 2022, at the US Open.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Ovidiu Micsik)