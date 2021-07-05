Romania’s Sibiu International Theater Festival returns with a new edition this summer

The 2021 edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS) will take place between August 20 and August 29, in a hybrid format - online and in several locations in the city. This year’s motto is “Building hope together.”

“This year’s edition of the International Theater Festival will probably be the most complex so far. The program for FITS 2021 has been finalized, both for the online part and the one with spectators,” FITS president Constantin Chiriac told G4media.ro.

“We had to take this step because we definitely want to have a physical edition, to use the traditional venues, to perform in churches, large and small squares, at the Culture Factory, in the pedestrian area, where the public enjoyed the previous 27 editions. We will thus have a hybrid format, in which the shows performed in halls will be streamed online in Romania and abroad, live,” Chiriac added.

The other FITS events, such as the Doctoral Platform and the Therme Forum, will be organized in a hybrid formula: there will be both physical participants and guests who will connect virtually.

Further details about the program are to be made public in the coming period.

The 2020 edition of the festival was held online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Opreanu Roberto Sorin/Dreamstime.com)