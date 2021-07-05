Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 11:18
Events

Romania’s Sibiu International Theater Festival returns with a new edition this summer

07 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 2021 edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS) will take place between August 20 and August 29, in a hybrid format - online and in several locations in the city. This year’s motto is “Building hope together.”

“This year’s edition of the International Theater Festival will probably be the most complex so far. The program for FITS 2021 has been finalized, both for the online part and the one with spectators,” FITS president Constantin Chiriac told G4media.ro.

“We had to take this step because we definitely want to have a physical edition, to use the traditional venues, to perform in churches, large and small squares, at the Culture Factory, in the pedestrian area, where the public enjoyed the previous 27 editions. We will thus have a hybrid format, in which the shows performed in halls will be streamed online in Romania and abroad, live,” Chiriac added.

The other FITS events, such as the Doctoral Platform and the Therme Forum, will be organized in a hybrid formula: there will be both physical participants and guests who will connect virtually.

Further details about the program are to be made public in the coming period.

The 2020 edition of the festival was held online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Opreanu Roberto Sorin/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 04/13/2021 - 14:53
14 April 2021
RI +
Eco-friendly shops in Romania: Online & offline options
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 11:18
Events

Romania’s Sibiu International Theater Festival returns with a new edition this summer

07 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 2021 edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS) will take place between August 20 and August 29, in a hybrid format - online and in several locations in the city. This year’s motto is “Building hope together.”

“This year’s edition of the International Theater Festival will probably be the most complex so far. The program for FITS 2021 has been finalized, both for the online part and the one with spectators,” FITS president Constantin Chiriac told G4media.ro.

“We had to take this step because we definitely want to have a physical edition, to use the traditional venues, to perform in churches, large and small squares, at the Culture Factory, in the pedestrian area, where the public enjoyed the previous 27 editions. We will thus have a hybrid format, in which the shows performed in halls will be streamed online in Romania and abroad, live,” Chiriac added.

The other FITS events, such as the Doctoral Platform and the Therme Forum, will be organized in a hybrid formula: there will be both physical participants and guests who will connect virtually.

Further details about the program are to be made public in the coming period.

The 2020 edition of the festival was held online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Opreanu Roberto Sorin/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 04/13/2021 - 14:53
14 April 2021
RI +
Eco-friendly shops in Romania: Online & offline options
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
05 May 2021
Business
US biotech startup gets USD 140 mln financing to advance groundbreaking research started by Romanian professor at Caltech
04 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index, up 15.7% in four months
27 April 2021
Business
Ford will invest USD 300 mln to produce all-electric commercial vehicle at its plant in Romania
27 April 2021
Social
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania: Online appointments, mobile and drive-through centers & more
21 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
UiPath reaches USD 35 bln capitalization upon NYSE listing. CEO: Our journey began with 10 people in an apartment in Romania
20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home