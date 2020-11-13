Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Sibiu to be placed under two-week quarantine as of Monday

13 November 2020
The city of Sibiu, in central Romania, and the localities Șelimbăr, Tălmaciu and Cisnădie will be placed under quarantine for 14 days starting Monday, Raed Arafat, the head of Romania’s Emergency Services Department, announced on Friday, November 13. 

Moreover, starting with this weekend, shops and malls will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays, except for grocery stores, pharmacies, and other essential stores, such as those with pet products, Arafat also said, according to Hotnews.ro.

During the quarantine, the stores will stay open until 20:00, and all terraces will be closed.

The stores will not be allowed to have inside more than one person per 8 square meters of space. Also, between 10:00 and 13:00, the purchase of necessary food and products will be reserved for people over 65 years.

The authorities will reassess the situation after these 14 days.

Sibiu is the fourth county seat placed under quarantine, after Baia Mare, Zalau, and Slobozia. 

The incidence rate of coronavirus cases in Sibiu county reached 7.78 per thousand inhabitants on Friday, November 13, the highest in the country.

The city of Sibiu, in central Romania, and the localities Șelimbăr, Tălmaciu and Cisnădie will be placed under quarantine for 14 days starting Monday, Raed Arafat, the head of Romania’s Emergency Services Department, announced on Friday, November 13. 

Moreover, starting with this weekend, shops and malls will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays, except for grocery stores, pharmacies, and other essential stores, such as those with pet products, Arafat also said, according to Hotnews.ro.

During the quarantine, the stores will stay open until 20:00, and all terraces will be closed.

The stores will not be allowed to have inside more than one person per 8 square meters of space. Also, between 10:00 and 13:00, the purchase of necessary food and products will be reserved for people over 65 years.

The authorities will reassess the situation after these 14 days.

Sibiu is the fourth county seat placed under quarantine, after Baia Mare, Zalau, and Slobozia. 

The incidence rate of coronavirus cases in Sibiu county reached 7.78 per thousand inhabitants on Friday, November 13, the highest in the country.

