Western RO: Timișoara mayor says city unlikely to avoid quarantine

As the city is approaching an infection rate of 6 per 1,000 inhabitants, it is “highly unlikely” that Timișoara can avoid entering quarantine, mayor Dominic Fritz said at a press conference on November 3.

“Unfortunately, I have to say that it is highly unlikely that we can avoid quarantining the city and the entire peri-urban area. Yesterday, the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) communicated that localities where the infection rate exceeds 6 cases per 1,000 inhabitants need to send an analysis concerning the implementation of the quarantine or a justification of why these measures should not be taken,” Fritz said.

He explained that a stricter short-term approach could bring more benefits in the long term. He gave the example of countries that take strict measures when the hospitals still have 20-30% of their capacity available, not when they are completely full, as it happens locally.

“I rule out quarantining only Timișoara. It is clear to me that the metropolitan area also needs to be included. This discussion needs to take place at the County Council for Emergency Situations. I think a stricter approach in the short term can bring more benefits in the long term. I don’t want to speculate; all possible measures need to be analyzed. […] We need to take effective measures, which will show results in two weeks. I don’t want to rule anything out because the situation is serious. The hospitals are full; other countries, where hospitals still have 20-30% of their capacity available, are taking these tough measures,” Fritz said.

A Covid-19 response center was set up at the City Hall, the mayor said.

He explained that 50 more beds for Covid-19 patients will be added on Tuesday, and more in the coming days.

(Photo: Bogdan Lazar/ Dreamstime)

