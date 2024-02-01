Education

Central Romania: Sibiu City Hall secures EUR 9 million EU funding for school equipment

01 February 2024

Sibiu City Hall, in central Romania, has secured non-repayable European funding of RON 46.3 million (EUR 9 million) for equipping educational institutions in the city.

IT equipment, furniture, teaching materials, and sports equipment will be purchased, according to a press release from the Sibiu City Hall.

“By the end of this year, students and teachers will have the right tools for a better quality education," said Astrid Fodor, the mayor of Sibiu, in a post on the official Facebook page of the City Hall. 

To date, the Sibiu City Hall has purchased and delivered equipment worth RON 621,842 (EUR 125,000) to equip workshops in vocational and technical schools in the city. These have already been installed in the workshops of H. Coandă Technological High School, the Technical Energy College, and Independența Technological High School.

Other equipment for the workshops of educational institutions with a technical profile will be delivered by the end of March. 

Furniture, teaching materials, and sports equipment worth RON 18.16 million will also reach 23 kindergartens and 27 primary, middle, and high school education units after the contracts are signed.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Primaria Municipiului Sibiu on Facebook)

1

