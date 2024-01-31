Platform that helps students prepare for Romanian and Mathematics exams certified by Ministry of Education

An online platform developed by a former journalist to help students prepare for Romanian Language and Mathematics exams at the National Evaluation was recently certified by the Ministry of Education.

The website, Educatiedeschisa.ro, was developed by Tudor Tomoș, a former television journalist. It contains over 300 video lessons explained simply and clearly by top teachers.

The platform integrates innovative digital concepts, including the lightboard, on which teachers draw, annotate, and animate graphic elements in real time. 24 of the lessons available on the platform are free, so anyone can test this innovative system.

"Our platform helps children use technology to their advantage. Lessons can be accessed anytime, from any internet-connected device, greatly simplifying the teaching and learning process tailored to digital native generations," says Tudor Tomoș, the founder of Educatiedeschisa.ro.

The video platform and lesson plans were created in collaboration with two highly appreciated teachers.

Bogdan Rațiu, a Romanian language teacher, was selected in 2017 as an "Aspire for Teachers" teacher, and in 2019 he received the "Profesor Merito" distinction - a system for recognizing and promoting valuable teachers.

Mathematics is explained, schematized, and deciphered by Radu Poenaru, who comes from a family with a tradition in the field and is a teacher at a renowned private high school in Cluj-Napoca, where he prepares students for both national exams and olympiads, as well as for those specific to the Cambridge system.

"Our lessons do not replace but are complementary to classroom explanations, and I am very pleased when students, parents, and even teachers tell us that the platform helps them efficiently cover the material for the exam," says Tomoș.

At the end of last year, the platform was certified by the Ministry of Education for use in pre-university education at the gymnasium level. This certification shows that all the lessons found by students, parents, and teachers on the platform are in accordance with the requirements, methodologies, and school curriculum approved by the government.

According to the report of the Special Commission that analyzed the lessons, "the technical solution proposed in this platform is very interesting, attractive, and the presenting teacher highlights the essential aspects of the presented themes, proposing clear examples."

For more than a year, the "Offer Education" campaign has been launched, through which any educational unit, company, or public institution can purchase subscriptions to then offer them to children in the communities where they operate. Over 4,300 students have received free access to the content available on the platform through the campaign's educational partners.

Similarly, parents who choose the Educatiedeschisa.ro platform for their children's preparation indirectly help disadvantaged students. Specifically, with the purchase of any program available on Educatiedeschisa.ro, a child with limited opportunities receives free access to Romanian Language and Mathematics lessons.

(Photo source: PR)