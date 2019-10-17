Romania's Sibiu cheese gets protected geographical indication in EU

Telemea de Sibiu (Sibiu cheese) has become the seventh Romanian product listed in the register of protected designations of origin and protected geographical indications (PGI) of the European Union, the Agriculture Ministry reported on October 16.

The association of the "Telemea de Sibiu" producers, made up of ten legal entities located in the respective geographical area, wanted to obtain official European recognition to protect their traditional recipe passed down from ancient times, and to provide natural, healthy products.

"Telemea de Sibiu is a semi-hard cheese, produced entirely from freshly milked raw sheep's milk, unpasteurised, by enzymatic coagulation. The milk used for the making of the “telemea de Sibiu” comes from animals raised in the said geographical area that are fed mainly on pasture," according to the Ministry.

Currently, Romania has seven products registered with protected geographical indications: the magiun de prune Topoloveni (plum jam); salam de Sibiu (salami); novac afumat din Tara Barsei (smoked bighead carp); scrumbie de Dunare afumata (smoked Danube mackerel); carnati de Plescoi (sausages); telemea de Ibanesti (cheese), and telemea de Sibiu (cheese).

(Photo: EU Agriculture on Twitter)

