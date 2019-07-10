Romania’s Pleșcoi sausages registered as EU protected geographical indication

The Pleșcoi Sausages (Cârnații de Pleșcoi) are registered as EU protected geographical indication (PGI) beginning October 4.

They are smoked sausages made out of sheep meat and beef. The proportion of sheep meat required is a minimum of 55 %, with a 45 % maximum for beef. In autumn and winter, sheep meat may be replaced by goat meat up to a maximum proportion of 10 % without significantly changing the organoleptic qualities.

Two types of Pleșcoi sausages are produced and marketed: smoked and raw-dried and smoked. The red chilli included in the recipe makes both types of ‘Cârnați de Pleșcoi’ spicy.

The product joins other five other local ones that are protected in the EU, namely Scrumbia de Dunăre afumată, a smoked Pontic shad from Romania’s Danube Delta, the Sibiu Salami, the Ibănești Cheese, the Topoloveni Plum Jam, and Novac afumat din Țara Bârsei, another smoked fish.

PGI emphasizes the relationship between the specific geographic region and the name of the product, where a particular quality, reputation or other characteristic is essentially attributable to its geographical origin. It can apply to food, agricultural products and wines.

(Photo: EU Agriculture on Twitter)

