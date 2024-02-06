Culture

Central Romania: Sibiu’s Brukenthal Museum to hold exhibition of Japanese prints and samurai statues

06 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The National Brukenthal Museum in Sibiu will exhibit, for the first time in Romania, Japanese prints and samurai statues on February 21, as part of an event celebrating the Emperor of Japan's Day.

"In recent years, the Emperor of Japan's Day was celebrated in Romania with exhibitions of Japanese prints. We are doing this again this year in Sibiu by celebrating the Emperor of Japan's Day with this exhibition premiere - Japanese prints and Samurai statues. We also have the distinct honor of having His Excellency Mr. Katae Takashi, the ambassador of Japan to Romania since January 2024, participate in this event," museum manager Alexandru Chituță wrote on Facebook. 

According to the manager, this exhibition project is "the most extensive in recent years in our country, promoting Japanese printmaking."

"[...] Since 2018, the collaboration with the Embassy of Japan in Romania, FITS, and the private collection of lawyer George Șerban has led to the organization of 17 exhibitions of Japanese prints in Romania. They were organized in Sibiu, Bucharest, Brașov, Timișoara, Iași, Galați, Oradea, Suceava, and other cities in Romania, attracting an impressive number of 450,000 visitors. Curated by myself, some thematic exhibitions with Japanese prints were organized for the first time in Romania and Eastern Europe: Japanese prints from the Meiji period, Japanese prints from the Edo period with themes of Kabuki, Bijin Ga, Landscapes, Shunga, and history," Chituță mentioned. 

The samurai “dominated Japanese politics, economy, and social policies between the 12th and 19th centuries. Known as bushi or samurai, these warriors, who first appeared in historical records in the 10th century, initially came to power through their martial prowess - they were experts in archery, swordsmanship, and horseback riding. The demands of the battlefield inspired these men to value the virtues of courage and loyalty and to be acutely aware of life's fragility,” he also said. 

The exhibition "SAMURAI. Legends of Japan" will open on February 21, at the National Brukenthal Museum, curated by manager Alexandru Chituță. The collector, lawyer George Șerban, will also be present at the event.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Muzeul National Brukenthal on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Culture

Central Romania: Sibiu’s Brukenthal Museum to hold exhibition of Japanese prints and samurai statues

06 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The National Brukenthal Museum in Sibiu will exhibit, for the first time in Romania, Japanese prints and samurai statues on February 21, as part of an event celebrating the Emperor of Japan's Day.

"In recent years, the Emperor of Japan's Day was celebrated in Romania with exhibitions of Japanese prints. We are doing this again this year in Sibiu by celebrating the Emperor of Japan's Day with this exhibition premiere - Japanese prints and Samurai statues. We also have the distinct honor of having His Excellency Mr. Katae Takashi, the ambassador of Japan to Romania since January 2024, participate in this event," museum manager Alexandru Chituță wrote on Facebook. 

According to the manager, this exhibition project is "the most extensive in recent years in our country, promoting Japanese printmaking."

"[...] Since 2018, the collaboration with the Embassy of Japan in Romania, FITS, and the private collection of lawyer George Șerban has led to the organization of 17 exhibitions of Japanese prints in Romania. They were organized in Sibiu, Bucharest, Brașov, Timișoara, Iași, Galați, Oradea, Suceava, and other cities in Romania, attracting an impressive number of 450,000 visitors. Curated by myself, some thematic exhibitions with Japanese prints were organized for the first time in Romania and Eastern Europe: Japanese prints from the Meiji period, Japanese prints from the Edo period with themes of Kabuki, Bijin Ga, Landscapes, Shunga, and history," Chituță mentioned. 

The samurai “dominated Japanese politics, economy, and social policies between the 12th and 19th centuries. Known as bushi or samurai, these warriors, who first appeared in historical records in the 10th century, initially came to power through their martial prowess - they were experts in archery, swordsmanship, and horseback riding. The demands of the battlefield inspired these men to value the virtues of courage and loyalty and to be acutely aware of life's fragility,” he also said. 

The exhibition "SAMURAI. Legends of Japan" will open on February 21, at the National Brukenthal Museum, curated by manager Alexandru Chituță. The collector, lawyer George Șerban, will also be present at the event.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Muzeul National Brukenthal on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 January 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils Sandrider, its new car for the Dakar Rally 2025
25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years