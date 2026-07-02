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A Sensorial Journey: The Scent of Sophistication

02 July 2026
romaniainsider

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Step into a world of timeless elegance and vibrant energy as Sass’ Restaurant & Lounge, located within the prestigious Corinthia Grand Hotel Boulevard, invites you to an exclusive sensorial dinner. On Thursday, July 9th, 2026, at 19:30, we are celebrating the official launch of the Corinthia Bucharest Perfume in partnership with Parfumonde.

Prepare for an unforgettable evening where luxury meets gastronomy. Discover a unique pairing menu inspired by the exquisite olfactory pyramid crafted by Elysee, designed to tantalize your sophisticated taste buds. True to the legendary Sass’ experience, this decadent dining journey will be accompanied by the mesmerizing ambiance of our Speakeasy on Regina Elisabeta Blvd. 21.

Expect a vibrant atmosphere filled with unexpected moments, exquisite flavors, and the signature Sass’ energy that transforms dinner into a celebration.

Details:

  • Date: Thursday, 09 July 2026 – 19:30
  • Location: Sass' Speakeasy, Corinthia Grand Hotel Boulevard, Regina Elisabeta Blvd. 21
  • Set Menu: 550 RON per person
  • Booking link: https://sevn.ly/xlA9NsWv

*This is a press release.

Normal
Events
News from Companies

A Sensorial Journey: The Scent of Sophistication

02 July 2026
romaniainsider

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Step into a world of timeless elegance and vibrant energy as Sass’ Restaurant & Lounge, located within the prestigious Corinthia Grand Hotel Boulevard, invites you to an exclusive sensorial dinner. On Thursday, July 9th, 2026, at 19:30, we are celebrating the official launch of the Corinthia Bucharest Perfume in partnership with Parfumonde.

Prepare for an unforgettable evening where luxury meets gastronomy. Discover a unique pairing menu inspired by the exquisite olfactory pyramid crafted by Elysee, designed to tantalize your sophisticated taste buds. True to the legendary Sass’ experience, this decadent dining journey will be accompanied by the mesmerizing ambiance of our Speakeasy on Regina Elisabeta Blvd. 21.

Expect a vibrant atmosphere filled with unexpected moments, exquisite flavors, and the signature Sass’ energy that transforms dinner into a celebration.

Details:

  • Date: Thursday, 09 July 2026 – 19:30
  • Location: Sass' Speakeasy, Corinthia Grand Hotel Boulevard, Regina Elisabeta Blvd. 21
  • Set Menu: 550 RON per person
  • Booking link: https://sevn.ly/xlA9NsWv

*This is a press release.

Normal

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