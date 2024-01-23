Tech-focused investment platform SeedBlink mobilizes EUR 342 mln in startup investing over 4 years

Romania-born SeedBlink, the venture investment & equity management platform dedicated to European tech startups, said it mobilized EUR 342 million in startup investing for over 250 companies from 15 countries in four years. In 2023, it mobilized EUR 180 million.

SeedBlink also reported over EUR 815 million in asset ownership.

The platform now provides three main types of investment rounds for startups (VC-backed rounds, Syndicates and Community Stars) from pre-seed to Series B, with investment ranges from EUR 50,000 to EUR 2 million.

SeedBlink marked its most active year in 2023, with 53 deals raised by the next European superstars, including FLOWX.AI, Dronamics, and Alcatraz AI, across 20 tech verticals.

Last year, the largest share of rounds was for Seed funding (41%), while the top five funded verticals based on the mobilized amount were Enterprise SaaS (EUR 67 million), AI/ML (EUR 55 million), FinTech (EUR 9 million), Marketplace (EUR 8.5 million), and MedTech (EUR 5.5 million).

"The largest investor portfolio value on SeedBlink is over EUR 900,000 with 49 investments, the average being EUR 6,200 for a retail investor and EUR 44,000 for a sophisticated investor with 25% of all portfolios including 5 or more companies. The average investment ticket is EUR 5,600, while 50% of the total invested amount is formed out of tickets of EUR 10,000, and the largest one is EUR 500,000. Repeat investors account for 47.5% of active investors,” reads the press release.

Andrei Dudoiu, President of BoD at SeedBlink, said: “Rising inflation, volatile public markets, a looming global recession, unfortunate international wars, and more have restricted post-pandemic recoveries. But, despite these significant headwinds, SeedBlink has continued to support some of the most innovative startups in Europe that are building the products and services that will shape the world of tomorrow.”

In 2023, SeedBlink mobilized EUR 180 million, strengthened its core products, introduced new deal types, grew its partnership network, and expanded in the DACH region to position itself as a prominent player in European tech investment and equity management complementing its portfolio with new solutions, including the Nimity platform.

In 2024, the platform plans to expand investment opportunities for investors, including the potential for co-investing in mature companies, develop the secondary market with convertible instruments, and upgrade Nimity for enhanced portfolio tracking and simplified investment process.

