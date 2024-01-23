Tech

New RACC-IT initiative aims to connect Romanian IT companies with American and international partners

23 January 2024

The Romanian American Chamber of Commerce - IT Alliance (RACC-IT), an independent, non-profit chapter within the Romanian American Chamber of Commerce aimed at connecting Romanian IT expertise with American and international enterprises, has started its 2024 program. 

The initiative aims to empower the Romanian IT sector’s growth across borders and unlock commercial, operational, and investment opportunities for tech firms on both sides of the Atlantic, according to the press release.

RACC-IT president Bogdan Capatina, senior IT manager at Ford Motor Company, announced the Alliance’s key action plans for 2024 at the kick-off event held on January 18. They include the creation of dedicated IT Pillars for areas such as Data, AI and Cloud Transformation; Medical IT and Healthcare; Cybersecurity and Cyberdefense; Energy, Industrials and ESG; Fintech; and IT Services. 

Bogdan Capatina explained: “Our mission is to provide a support framework for Romanian IT companies looking to expand their presence in the US and advise US companies regarding business opportunities in the Romanian IT sector. In 2024, we are stepping up the focus on specific verticals to create gateways to opportunities, insights, and collaborative potential.”

“These pillars are partnerships with US based companies and institutions for the purpose of developing targeted business ecosystems and addressing specific requirements of our members. They will be co-led by a US and Romanian anchor company.”

In his turn, RACC-IT Alliance vice-president Calin Buzan said: “RACC-IT is a bi-directional platform for innovators and investors to drive relationships between Romanian and US and global markets. We help burgeoning Romanian tech companies open doors to opportunities in the USA while helping American companies build their presence in Eastern Europe.”

The Romanian IT sector generates over 6.2% of the country’s GDP and employs over 135,000 specialists, and the local IT companies are increasingly looking beyond national and regional borders.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: RACC-IT)

