Romanian equity crowdfunding platform SeedBlink partners with Italian peer

Romania-based SeedBlink, a tech-specialized venture investment platform, and Doorway, a leading fintech for online equity investing in Italy, have entered a strategic partnership to provide their investors with unique access to high-potential investments in international hi-tech startups and scale-ups.

The partnership aims to bring benefits to both platforms' customers, including private bankers, financial advisors, family offices, and wealth managers, who will be able to offer their clients a constantly evolving portfolio of high-profile deals.

Under the partnership, SeedBlink's investor community will gain access to unique deals selected by Doorway in the Italian and international markets and viceversa. This intends to facilitate cross-border investment at a pan-European level through the consolidation of the financial infrastructure that is available to technology SMEs.

"The growth of the European tech sector looks promising, but the fragmentation of the investment market across countries, with each having their own corporate legal system, is not really beneficial. The challenge, therefore, is to build a European network with local representation in each country. Doorway's leadership in Italy will bring our investors unique access to high-potential investments with an Italian DNA, validated by a local knowledgeable player. The partnership is in line with our goal to effectively connect investors and tech startups on a single European platform, building a financial ecosystem that will support the development of a European tech hub," said Ionuț Pătrăhău, SeedBlink's Managing Partner.

