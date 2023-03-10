Venture investment platform Seedblink launches secondary market

The investors active on the Romanian venture investment platform Seedblink gained access to private companies out of the financing rounds, thus having the option to diversify their portfolios by investing in companies that demonstrate growth potential, thanks to the secondary market launched by the platform.

The company announced the launch of the secondary market on March 9.

SeedBlink is the first such platform in Central and Eastern Europe to launch its secondary market following the ECSPR Regulation, which defines clear procedures regarding primary and secondary markets throughout Europe.

"Liquidity was the feature most coveted by individual investors to further diversify their portfolios with start-ups. [...] We decided to contribute more to the democratization of the industry," said Andrei Dudoiu, founder and managing partner of SeedBlink, as quoted by Economica.net.

Investors, both buyers and sellers, will participate anonymously until the deal is agreed upon. The investors will have the option to express their intention of selling through a bulletin board accessible around the clock and without any time restrictions, thus initiating negotiations with potential buyers.

The platform will generate the assignment agreement when both parties have accepted an offer that needs to be signed by both. But the deals will be completed only at the end of each quarter, during a secondary market event.

The first such event will begin on April 1. SeedBlink will charge a 3% transaction fee for both buyers and sellers on the secondary market. Seedblink also mentions a carry fee "that will be applied to any profits the seller makes, if any."

Not all shares will qualify for the secondary market, the platform stresses.

(Photo source: Seedblink)