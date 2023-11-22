Turkish retailer Jimmy Key to open second store in Bucharest next month

Jimmy Key, the Turkish women’s clothing brand founded in 1997, is set to open its second store in Romania next month. Located in the AFI Cotroceni shopping center in Bucharest, the new store will open its doors on December 8.

The retailer entered the local market in August with its first store in ParkLake, a mall in eastern Bucharest.

Romania is the fourth market where Jimmy Key is present, with most of its stores in Turkey. The brand has grown exponentially over the years and has established itself as a household name in Turkey, with 68 standalone stores.

Elvan Ünlütürk, Chairperson of the Board, Jimmy Key, said: “Over the next five years, we are planning to open more than 10 stores in Romania, as per our global strategy. [...] Jimmy Key currently has stores in Turkey, Cyprus, Azerbaijan, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.”

Jimmy Key has leased the space through a transaction brokered by the real estate consultancy company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

AFI Cotroceni is the largest shopping center in Romania. It spreads over a leasable area close to 90,000 sqm GLA, offering a variety of over 350 shops from local and international brands, a food court, an indoor ice rink, entertainment & relaxation areas, and services.

