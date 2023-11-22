Business

Turkish retailer Jimmy Key to open second store in Bucharest next month

22 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Jimmy Key, the Turkish women’s clothing brand founded in 1997, is set to open its second store in Romania next month. Located in the AFI Cotroceni shopping center in Bucharest, the new store will open its doors on December 8.

The retailer entered the local market in August with its first store in ParkLake, a mall in eastern Bucharest.

Romania is the fourth market where Jimmy Key is present, with most of its stores in Turkey. The brand has grown exponentially over the years and has established itself as a household name in Turkey, with 68 standalone stores.

Elvan Ünlütürk, Chairperson of the Board, Jimmy Key, said: “Over the next five years, we are planning to open more than 10 stores in Romania, as per our global strategy. [...] Jimmy Key currently has stores in Turkey, Cyprus, Azerbaijan, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.”

Jimmy Key has leased the space through a transaction brokered by the real estate consultancy company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

AFI Cotroceni is the largest shopping center in Romania. It spreads over a leasable area close to 90,000 sqm GLA, offering a variety of over 350 shops from local and international brands, a food court, an indoor ice rink, entertainment & relaxation areas, and services.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jerome Cid/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Turkish retailer Jimmy Key to open second store in Bucharest next month

22 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Jimmy Key, the Turkish women’s clothing brand founded in 1997, is set to open its second store in Romania next month. Located in the AFI Cotroceni shopping center in Bucharest, the new store will open its doors on December 8.

The retailer entered the local market in August with its first store in ParkLake, a mall in eastern Bucharest.

Romania is the fourth market where Jimmy Key is present, with most of its stores in Turkey. The brand has grown exponentially over the years and has established itself as a household name in Turkey, with 68 standalone stores.

Elvan Ünlütürk, Chairperson of the Board, Jimmy Key, said: “Over the next five years, we are planning to open more than 10 stores in Romania, as per our global strategy. [...] Jimmy Key currently has stores in Turkey, Cyprus, Azerbaijan, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.”

Jimmy Key has leased the space through a transaction brokered by the real estate consultancy company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

AFI Cotroceni is the largest shopping center in Romania. It spreads over a leasable area close to 90,000 sqm GLA, offering a variety of over 350 shops from local and international brands, a food court, an indoor ice rink, entertainment & relaxation areas, and services.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jerome Cid/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi