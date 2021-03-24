Romania increases scrappage bonuses and budget for electric car subsidies

The Romanian Government will increase the car scrappage bonus by some 15% to RON 7,500 (approx EUR 1,500), environment minister Barna Tanczos announced on Tuesday, March 23.

"Additionally, we have two eco-bonuses that come on the top of the car scrappage bonus and support those who buy hybrid cars. Here, the eco bonus increases from RON 2,500 to RON 3,000 (EUR 600). In the case of cars with CNG or LPG systems, the eco-bonus increases from RON 1,000 to 1,500 (EUR 300)," the environment minister explained, Economica.net reported.

The total budget of the Rabla Clasic program will increase to RON 440 mln (EUR 90 mln) this year, from RON 405 mln in 2020, which will cover some 55,000 to 60,000 beneficiaries, according to the minister.

Meanwhile, the budget of the Rabla Plus program, which finances those who buy plug-in hybrid and electric cars, will double this year to RON 400 mln (EUR 82 mln). The program offers EUR 10,000 bonuses to those who buy full electric cars and EUR 4,500 to those who buy plug-in hybrids. The environment minister expects over 10,000 beneficiaries this year.

Separately, he announced that the Environment Ministry would resume the program for renewing home electronics with more energy-efficient ones in the last week of April. The scheme was blocked last fall, hours before its launch, and the Government announced security issues related to the online registration platform.

Those who replace their laptops will get the highest bonuses (RON 500, just over EUR 100). The bonuses for purchasing energy-efficient refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, and TV sets were set at RON 400.

The Government earmarked RON 75 million (EUR 15.4 mln) for such bonuses provided to those replacing their old electronics. In the previous similar scheme carried out in 2019, the budget was only RON 40 mln.

