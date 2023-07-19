Education

Less than half of candidates for permanent school teacher posts in Romania passed the exam

19 July 2023

Less than half (48%) of the candidates for a permanent school teacher position got the minimum average grade of 7 (out of 10) needed to pass this year's exam, according to the preliminary results before the contestation, quoted by Digi24.

However, a third of the candidates managed to get an average grade of between 5 and 7 – which allows them to serve in non-permanent positions in schools.

The passing rate is approximately at the same level as last year's session (48.68%) and higher by over 4pp compared to the results recorded in 2021 (44.47%).

In the evaluation centres, 23,892 papers were submitted, with 23,850 papers being noted. The participation rate in the written test was 83.17% of those who registered to sit for the exam).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

1

