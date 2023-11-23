Schoenbrunn Palace Orchestra Vienna to perform two Christmas concerts at Romanian Athenaeum

The Schoenbrunn Palace Orchestra Vienna will deliver two performances at the Romanian Athenaeum on December 23, at 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM.

The Christmas concert "Imperial Christmas Gala IV" was initially scheduled for a single performance at 8:00 PM, and tickets are sold out, as reported on Wednesday, November 22, by German Quality Entertainment.

The audience will have the opportunity to listen to famous waltzes composed by Johann Strauss, including "Blue Danube," "Artist's Life," "Viennese Blood," "Emperor's Waltz," "Tales from the Vienna Woods," "Wine, Women, and Song," and "Voices of Spring."

According to a press release sent to Agerpres, the doors for the audience attending the afternoon concert will open at 3:00 PM, and actual access to the concert hall will be allowed starting from 3:30 PM.

Tickets, priced between RON 329 and 629, can be purchased on the iabilet.ro and eventim.ro websites.

In December 2022, thanks to three performances at the Romanian Athenaeum, the Vienna ball orchestra received the National Record Certificate for "the largest number of concerts performed by an orchestra in one day and in the same location." The certificate, awarded by the Romanian Records Association, was received by the manager and founder of the orchestra, Peter Hosek, and the orchestra's conductor, Vinicius Kattah.

(Photo source: Gicamatescu | Dreamstime.com)