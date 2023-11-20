Romania events: The calendar of 2023 Christmas markets

The local season of Christmas markets kicked off with the opening of the markets in Sibiu and Craiova. More are scheduled to open between the end of November and December 1, adding to the tourist offer of the cities that host them.

Sibiu Christmas Market

November 17 – January 2

The event that started the trend of Christmas markets locally returns with an edition gathering more than 100 exhibitors, a third of them present for the first time in Sibiu. The market, which takes place in Sibiu’s Grand Square, is expanding this year to the courtyard of the Brukenthal Palace, where handmade products, pastry items from producers from Sibiu and Cluj-Napoca, a bar, and many culinary surprises will be available.

Among the market’s main attractions are the light projections on the buildings in the Grand Square, Santa’s Workshop, the Ferris wheel, the tourist train, and the ice skating rink. The program also includes various concerts, set to take place on the stage set up inside the palace’s courtyard. Jazz groups, classical music artists, Andi Moisescu, DJ Antenna, DJ Vasile, and Nopame will perform throughout the fair.

Elsewhere in Sibiu county, Biertan, known for its fortified church included on the list of UNESCO World Heritage, will host the first edition of its Christmas market between December 15 and December 17. Hosman will host the fifth edition of its Christmas market on December 16, when the public is expected around its fortified church with a program for both grownups and children and products from Valea Hârtibaciului.

Craiova Christmas Market

November 17 – January 2

The event, which this year has a theme that revolves around the story of the Snow Queen, takes place in four venues in Craiova, namely the Old Town, William Shakespeare Square, Doljana, and Mihai Viteazul Square. More than 70 sellers from Craiova and the country will be present at the market with traditional food products, hand-made gifts, and decorations. An ice skating rink, a merry-go-round, a Ferris wheel brought from the Netherlands, creative workshops and concerts are all part of the event.

Timișoara Christmas Market

November 26 – January 7

In addition to the series of events part of the city’s European Capital of Culture Program, several places in Timișoara will host the Christmas market, namely Victoriei Square, Libertății Square, Sfântul Gheorghe Square, Soarelui and Aurora. Of the close to 83 sellers that will be present in the city’s central area, 23 will showcase non-food items. There will be two Santa’s workshops, an ice skating rink, a Ferris wheel, two merry-go-rounds, and a tourist train. The opening of the fair coincides with the turning on of the city’s festive lighting. Meanwhile, the Christmas tree will be set up in Victoriei Square, in front of the city’s Opera House.

Braşov Christmas Market

November 30 – January 7

Brașov, the popular mountain destination, is getting ready for the winter holidays with a festive display of 1.2 million lights throughout the city, while 80 Christmas trees will be set up throughout the city’s neighborhoods. Its Christmas market takes place in Piaţa Sfatului (Council Square) under the theme of A Fairytale December and will gather some 50 producers and artisans, bringing a variety of season items, food products, and more. An ice skating rink will open in Sfântul Ioan Square, which will also host five food trucks.

Oradea Christmas Market

November 30 – December 26

The Art Nouveau city in northern Romania will host its Christmas market in Unirii and Ferdinand squares, where stalls with season goodies, delicious drinks, and gifts, food trucks, and entertainment areas will be set up. Concerts and caroling are also part of the program.

Cluj-Napoca Christmas markets

November 24 – January 1

Cluj-Napoca will host two Christmas markets, both organized by the team behind the music festival Untold. Cluj’s Unirii Square will host the Christmas Planet, while the Winter Fair will be organized on the promenade of the Sports Hall.

The Christmas Planet, open starting November 24, will gather more than 75 stalls, activities for children and families, and season products from local producers. A Ferris wheel, Santa’s House, and a merry-go-round are among the event’s attractions, alongside a program of concerts and performances.

At the same time, the Winter Fair, scheduled to open on December 1, will be the setting for various season activities for children, who will be able to enjoy the train of Santa’s helpers and an ice skating rink. The location will also host various concerts in addition to the stalls of local producers.

Bucharest Christmas markets

November 30 – December 26

Bucharest usually hosts several Christmas markets, the largest of which will open in Constitutiei Square and Drumul Taberei Park in District 6.

Bucharest Christmas Market opens on November 30 with a varied offer of events and goodies for visitors of all ages. The public will find here a 30-meter tall Christmas tree, over 130 stalls with season gifts, Santa’s House, and a panoramic wheel, in addition to a program of concerts and caroling.

West Side Christmas Market, an event from the organizers of Untold, kicks off on November 29. It will turn the Drumul Taberei Park into a “fairytale town filled with playful characters.” There will be traditional food but also international dishes, an ice skating rink, a merry-go-round, a Ferris wheel, and Santa’s House.

(Photo: Emicristea | Dreamstime.com)

