Real Estate

Scallier opens sixth retail park in Romania, plans for more

21 November 2023

Polish developer and asset manager of commercial real estate Scallier announced it opened its sixth retail park in Romania, an 8,500 square metres project located in Mosnita, a town near the large urban centre of Timisoara.

The developer promised further investments, as the Romanian market remains "among the European leaders in terms of growth dynamics."

"The growth rate of the Romanian market in 2022, which reached 4.8% and was largely driven by the increase in consumption, placed the country among the European leaders in terms of growth dynamics. We plan long-term development in Romania and systematically increase our capital commitment. We will invest in new locations and new commercial projects, the construction of which will start soon," said Andrzej Taraszkiewicz from the Supervisory Board of RPI, which is the park's direct investor.

"DM Drogerie, TEDi, Fressnapf, Sportisimo, Numero Uno, Animax, and Xpress are chain tenants who have their stores in the new facility. The tenants also include interior design stores, as well as a fitness club of the dynamically developing Stay Fit chain," emphasized Wojciech Jurga, Managing Partner at Scallier, responsible for the company's development on the Romanian market.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Scallier)

1

