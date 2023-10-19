Real Estate

Cosmopolis Plaza retail park opens north of Bucharest after EUR 20 mln investment

19 October 2023

Opus Land Development, the developer of the Cosmopolis residential project in the northern area of Bucharest, announced the inauguration on October 22 of a 20,000 sqm retail park. Through the EUR 20 million investment, “Cosmopolis Plaza has expanded fivefold compared to its initial area,” the company said.

Customers of Cosmopolis Plaza will have access to approximately 500 parking spaces and 40 new stores of brands such as Jysk, Animax, Pepco, Sinsay, Tedi, Kik, Carrefour, and C&A. Other shopping and relaxation points of interest will also be opened in the coming weeks.

Sweat will also open its largest wellness club in the country at Cosmopolis Plaza, including the first semi-Olympic-sized indoor swimming pool in the area. 

“Eight years after opening the first strip mall within a residential neighborhood in Romania, Cosmopolis Plaza goes to the next level. The number of residents in Cosmopolis and the northern area of the capital has significantly increased during this time, and this has been the main argument that prompted us to make the decision to expand the range of stores in the area,” said Ozan Tuncer, CEO al Cosmopolis.

The community of the Cosmopolis neighborhood is set to reach 15,000 residents by the end of 2023. The investment in the residential complex, the most extensive in Romania built after 1989, amounts to EUR 430 million.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

1

