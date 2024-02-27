Startup

New budgeting app Savelit available in Romania, Finland, the Netherlands, Germany, and the UK

27 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian startup Berrystack Services announced the launch of Savelit, a new budgeting app promoting financial education. Designed both for individuals and families or couples sharing expenses, the new app is available in Romania, Finland, the Netherlands, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Moreover, the startup said, Savelit’s expansion plan includes over 30 countries.

The app connects to the users’ bank accounts, automatically importing financial transactions to provide an updated and accurate expense report. This feature, which centralizes information from multiple accounts, helps users to have a clear view of finances without making a manual update.

In addition, users can set monthly budgets tailored to their needs, with instant alerts when specified limits are exceeded. They can also get an in-depth analysis of how money is spent and thus understand their spending patterns and identify areas where they can save, as each transaction is placed in a specific category. Customization is possible by adding or changing categories.

“The app is the first in a series of products we plan to develop. We are constantly working on new functionalities and improving the current ones. We have plans for another product in the education area, but we are also working on the Savelit business version,” said Ruxandra Avramiuc, founder of Savelit and Berrystack Services.

Savelit can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play for a monthly subscription of EUR 2.99 or an annual one of EUR 29.99.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
Startup

New budgeting app Savelit available in Romania, Finland, the Netherlands, Germany, and the UK

27 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian startup Berrystack Services announced the launch of Savelit, a new budgeting app promoting financial education. Designed both for individuals and families or couples sharing expenses, the new app is available in Romania, Finland, the Netherlands, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Moreover, the startup said, Savelit’s expansion plan includes over 30 countries.

The app connects to the users’ bank accounts, automatically importing financial transactions to provide an updated and accurate expense report. This feature, which centralizes information from multiple accounts, helps users to have a clear view of finances without making a manual update.

In addition, users can set monthly budgets tailored to their needs, with instant alerts when specified limits are exceeded. They can also get an in-depth analysis of how money is spent and thus understand their spending patterns and identify areas where they can save, as each transaction is placed in a specific category. Customization is possible by adding or changing categories.

“The app is the first in a series of products we plan to develop. We are constantly working on new functionalities and improving the current ones. We have plans for another product in the education area, but we are also working on the Savelit business version,” said Ruxandra Avramiuc, founder of Savelit and Berrystack Services.

Savelit can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play for a monthly subscription of EUR 2.99 or an annual one of EUR 29.99.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

27 February 2024
Healthcare
Romanian Parliament bans sale of electronic cigarettes to minors in stores or online
27 February 2024
Tech
Social media use in Romania in slight decline, TikTok to rise and surpass Facebook
27 February 2024
Politics
Austria's interior minister hasn't changed his mind on Schengen enlargement
27 February 2024
Energy
Romania's Hidroelectrica earmarks EUR 189 mln to refurbish Vidraru hydropower plant
26 February 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom gets Resilience funds for two green hydrogen plants in Romania
26 February 2024
Culture
Romanian-born actor Sebastian Stan wins Silver Bear at Berlinale 2024
26 February 2024
Politics
Poll: Bucharest mayor Nicuşor Dan followed closely by Social Democrats’ would-be challenger
23 February 2024
Culture
Le Figaro Littéraire dedicates the front page to three famous Romanian writers