New budgeting app Savelit available in Romania, Finland, the Netherlands, Germany, and the UK

Romanian startup Berrystack Services announced the launch of Savelit, a new budgeting app promoting financial education. Designed both for individuals and families or couples sharing expenses, the new app is available in Romania, Finland, the Netherlands, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Moreover, the startup said, Savelit’s expansion plan includes over 30 countries.

The app connects to the users’ bank accounts, automatically importing financial transactions to provide an updated and accurate expense report. This feature, which centralizes information from multiple accounts, helps users to have a clear view of finances without making a manual update.

In addition, users can set monthly budgets tailored to their needs, with instant alerts when specified limits are exceeded. They can also get an in-depth analysis of how money is spent and thus understand their spending patterns and identify areas where they can save, as each transaction is placed in a specific category. Customization is possible by adding or changing categories.

“The app is the first in a series of products we plan to develop. We are constantly working on new functionalities and improving the current ones. We have plans for another product in the education area, but we are also working on the Savelit business version,” said Ruxandra Avramiuc, founder of Savelit and Berrystack Services.

Savelit can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play for a monthly subscription of EUR 2.99 or an annual one of EUR 29.99.

(Photo source: the company)