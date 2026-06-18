Bucharest events: Sânziene Picnic at Nicolae Minovici Museum

Weekend Sessions returns this weekend with a Sânziene Picnic, held in the garden of the Dr. Nicolae Minovici Museum.

Over the course of two days, the public is invited to celebrate the beginning of summer in one of the city’s most beautiful gardens, just a few minutes away from the Miorița Fountain, at an event that is meant to turn the museum into a place gathering the community, music, cultural heritage, and creative activities.

The program includes guided tours dedicated to the collection of Dr. Nicolae Minovici, allowing visitors to discover the story of the physician who built one of the most remarkable collections dedicated to Romanian culture.

Also part of the event are exhibitions and artistic installations by Maria-Chira Tudoran, Octavia Briciag, and Codruța Brișan, alongside clay-modelling and painting workshops, plus activities for children and families.

The music program will feature performances coordinated by the Armonia Mundi Music School, harp sessions by Mariana Tudor, and a jazz & bossa nova concert by Mara Halunga & Cauê De Marinis Project.

Admission to all activities is included in the museum ticket.

(Photo: the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com