Courier company DPD Romania invests EUR 0.5 mln in new regional hub in Brașov

Courier company DPD Romania announced the opening of a new regional hub in Brașov, which cuts the transit time of parcels from the country’s northeast region and also serves as a transit point for parcels to Western Europe. Covering over 4,000 sqm, the new facility requires an investment of over EUR 500,000.

The investment in the Brașov hub involves equipping the warehouse with modern sorting systems (conveyors) from local manufacturers, the company said. It will have 3,800 square meters of storage space, with an additional 200 sqm for offices.

There will be 10 docks for trucks and 30 loading gates for couriers’ parcels, increasing the hub’s capacity from 15,000 to over 40,000 parcels per day.

The new hub will be served by over 100 employees who will ensure the logistical processes, along with 50 local couriers and subcontractors, and will represent, due to its geographical position, an important location for the company’s transit routes.

"The Brașov hub will be connected to warehouses in Bacău, Buzău, Arad, Oradea, and Cluj-Napoca, and by taking over volumes transited through Sibiu, the processing capacity for parcels coming from Europe will increase. These parcels were previously only processed in the hubs in Oradea and Arad. Essentially, thanks to the Brașov hub, we will significantly reduce the transit time for parcels for 25% of the network volumes,” explained Radu Sticea, COO of DPD Romania.

DPD Romania, which concluded 2023 with a growth of over 15% in turnover, is part of Geopost and has been active in the local market since 2008. It has more than 2,200 employees and delivers over 25 million parcels annually.

The courier company offers access to a network of over 100,000 lockers and offices in 23 European countries.

