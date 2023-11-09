Sameday takes EUR 25 mln loan from Banca Transilvania to expand locker network in Romania, Hungary and Bulgaria

Romanian parcel delivery operator Delivery Solutions, which operates under the brand name Sameday, contracted a loan of EUR 25.3 million from Banca Transilvania to support its medium-term investment plans and expand its easybox delivery locker infrastructure.

As part of the risk-sharing agreement, the EBRD assumes 65% of the lender’s credit risk on the transaction.

The loan will enable Sameday to expand its locker network across Romania, Hungary and Bulgaria, adding more than 2,500 new lockers in urban and rural areas.

“Demand for contact-free delivery to Sameday’s easybox lockers has increased recently because of the convenience of automated parcel machines (APMs) and a shift in consumer preferences to delivery services,” reads the press release.

Sameday currently operates 4,960 easybox lockers in Romania, Hungary and Bulgaria. With 16 years of experience in the Romanian market and a team of more than 5,000 employees and partners, the company is part of Dante International, a leading Romanian e-retailer which operates the eMAG e-commerce platform with subsidiaries in Hungary and Bulgaria.

Banca Transilvania is the largest bank in Romania, with a market share of around 20%, 4 million customers, more than 9,000 employees, and 500 branches in 180 locations. Its brand value exceeded USD 500 million and entered the top 300 of the Brand Finance Banking 500 in 2023.

To date, the EBRD has invested more than EUR 10.5 billion through 517 projects across Romania. The vast majority of those projects have been in the private sector.

