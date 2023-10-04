Business

Romanian courier Cargus to enter several new markets this autumn

04 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Cargus, one of the biggest players in the Romanian courier market, is expanding its presence in the markets of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany, Hungary, Bulgaria and Greece after taking the step in Poland, where it has an operational cross-dock facility for international players who want to sell their products to Romanian consumers.

“We estimate a 10% increase in revenues this year,” said Oana Mandicescu, chief sales officer at Cargus, Ziarul Financiar reported.

This year, the company invested RON 33 million (EUR 6.6 million) for various projects in the operational area, the development of digital solutions, the optimization of the out-of-home delivery network, and the expansion of the business at the international level.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cargus)

Normal
Business

Romanian courier Cargus to enter several new markets this autumn

04 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Cargus, one of the biggest players in the Romanian courier market, is expanding its presence in the markets of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany, Hungary, Bulgaria and Greece after taking the step in Poland, where it has an operational cross-dock facility for international players who want to sell their products to Romanian consumers.

“We estimate a 10% increase in revenues this year,” said Oana Mandicescu, chief sales officer at Cargus, Ziarul Financiar reported.

This year, the company invested RON 33 million (EUR 6.6 million) for various projects in the operational area, the development of digital solutions, the optimization of the out-of-home delivery network, and the expansion of the business at the international level.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cargus)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline