Romanian courier Cargus to enter several new markets this autumn

Cargus, one of the biggest players in the Romanian courier market, is expanding its presence in the markets of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany, Hungary, Bulgaria and Greece after taking the step in Poland, where it has an operational cross-dock facility for international players who want to sell their products to Romanian consumers.

“We estimate a 10% increase in revenues this year,” said Oana Mandicescu, chief sales officer at Cargus, Ziarul Financiar reported.

This year, the company invested RON 33 million (EUR 6.6 million) for various projects in the operational area, the development of digital solutions, the optimization of the out-of-home delivery network, and the expansion of the business at the international level.

(Photo source: Cargus)