Romania’s major locker network easybox becomes available to individuals

Sameday announced that it made available its 3,900-locker easybox network to individuals, in addition to companies (online retailers mainly) that used it so far.

The company said it developed the new service due to the increased attractiveness of the easybox network and to support the growth of the circular economy segment, Bursa.ro reported.

Through the newly launched Sameday easyway service, the company offers a simple way to send parcels to any destination in the country through the easybox network.

The service does not require users to have a contract with Sameday or print labels. They only have to pack the parcel, go to any easybox, enter or scan the opening code (obtained online) and load the package.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sameday)