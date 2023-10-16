Major Salvador Dalí exhibition to open in Bucharest in December

The Dalí Universe/Universul lui Salvador Dalí, an event exhibition featuring original works by the famous Spanish artist, will open in Bucharest on December 13. Awaiting visitors at ARCUB-Hanul Gabroveni until May 12, 2024, the show comprises 170 works, including sculptures, prints, engravings, lithographs, miniatures, and surrealist furniture.

The artworks on display are part of the private collection of renowned art collector Beniamino Levi. He met the artist personally in the 1960s and commissioned him a series of bronze sculptures.

"Resulted from the close relationship with the master of surrealism, as Beniamino Levi was his agent, The Dalí Universe private collection is of inestimable value and contains most of the original works of the famous Spanish artist in Europe," the organizers said.

Visitors will have the chance to see sculptures in bronze and inlaid with precious stones (diamonds, rubies, emeralds, sapphires) such as Dance of Time - Dalí's famous melted clocks, the elephants with oversized legs, the Dalinian Dancer, Space Venus, Alice in Wonderland, and the Woman with Head of Roses.

The exhibition in Bucharest will also feature glass sculptures created in collaboration with the famous Daum crystal factory in France, gold miniatures, and the famous Mae West Lips Sofa.

"Illustrating the variety of themes and symbols that make up the distinct universe of Salvador Dalí's creation, from elephants, rhinoceroses, and fluid clocks that defy the hardness of matter to butterflies, angels, femininity and sexuality, the exhibition provides an overview of the various stages of Dalí's career, highlighting his influences and experiments as well as his evolution as an artist," reads the press release.

The exhibition will also offer the public the opportunity to get to know the works of Salvador Dalí through virtual reality.

The exhibition will be open between December 13, 2023 and May 12, 2024, Monday to Sunday between 10:00 and 20:00. Tickets will go on sale this Wednesday, October 18, at Arcub.ro, Entertix.ro and the ARCUB ticket office.

The Capital City Hall organizes the exhibition through ARCUB - the Cultural Center of the Municipality of Bucharest.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ARCUB)