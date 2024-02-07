 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

Fondul Proprietatea envisages IPO for salt company Salrom this year

07 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea (FP) budgeted expenditures in the amount of RON 8.2mn (EUR 1.7mn) for the listing of the shares of state-controlled salt company Salrom. Fondul Proprietatea owns 49% of Salrom's share capital, a stake valued at RON 318mn (EUR 64mn) – which represents approximately 13.6% of FP's net asset value.

The remaining 51% of the shares are controlled by the Romanian state, through the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship, and Tourism.

Listing Salrom’s shares has been envisaged by both the state and FP. The Romanian Government has been discussing since the summer of 2022 the listing of Salrom on the Bucharest Exchange through an initial public offering (IPO), after in July 2021 the Salrom shareholders approved the listing in principle.

"We want to complete the listing of Salrom on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in the first half of 2023, thus increasing the number of important issuers listed on the main market," Johan Meyer, CEO of Franklin Templeton Bucharest and portfolio manager of Fondul Proprietatea, said in July 2022.

Salrom reported record revenues and profit in 2022, its activity being stimulated by the war in Ukraine.

The net profit doubled compared to 2021, to RON 121mn (EUR 24mn), while the revenues increased by 36.5% y/y to RON 498mn (EUR 100mn).

(Photo: Andranik Hakobyan/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

Fondul Proprietatea envisages IPO for salt company Salrom this year

07 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea (FP) budgeted expenditures in the amount of RON 8.2mn (EUR 1.7mn) for the listing of the shares of state-controlled salt company Salrom. Fondul Proprietatea owns 49% of Salrom's share capital, a stake valued at RON 318mn (EUR 64mn) – which represents approximately 13.6% of FP's net asset value.

The remaining 51% of the shares are controlled by the Romanian state, through the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship, and Tourism.

Listing Salrom’s shares has been envisaged by both the state and FP. The Romanian Government has been discussing since the summer of 2022 the listing of Salrom on the Bucharest Exchange through an initial public offering (IPO), after in July 2021 the Salrom shareholders approved the listing in principle.

"We want to complete the listing of Salrom on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in the first half of 2023, thus increasing the number of important issuers listed on the main market," Johan Meyer, CEO of Franklin Templeton Bucharest and portfolio manager of Fondul Proprietatea, said in July 2022.

Salrom reported record revenues and profit in 2022, its activity being stimulated by the war in Ukraine.

The net profit doubled compared to 2021, to RON 121mn (EUR 24mn), while the revenues increased by 36.5% y/y to RON 498mn (EUR 100mn).

(Photo: Andranik Hakobyan/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 February 2024
Politics
Romanian president champions European unity, opposes veto system in European Parliament speech
30 January 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils Sandrider, its new car for the Dakar Rally 2025
25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024