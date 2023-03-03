Business

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanian salt company Salrom reports record profits in 2022, ahead of planned BVB listing

03 March 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian National Salt Company (Salrom) made a net profit of RON 141.7 mln last year, up 135.4% compared to 2021, according to the annual report of Fondul Proprietatea (FP), the company's minority shareholder (49%).

Operating revenues increased by 39% to RON 521 mln (EUR 104 mln), News.ro reported.

On July 5, 2021, the AGM of Salrom approved in principle the listing of the company on the Bucharest Exchange (BVB) through a public offer of the company's shares held by the Fund.

On July 27, 2022, the Government approved a Memorandum supporting the listing of Salrom through a public offer of the company's shares held by the Fund, representing a key stage in the company's listing process.

In January 2023, the shareholders approved the relaunch of the selection process for the members of the board of directors according to GEO no. 109/2011, the selection process being conducted at the level of the Ministry of Economy.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Florin Spataru)

Read next
Normal
Business

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanian salt company Salrom reports record profits in 2022, ahead of planned BVB listing

03 March 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian National Salt Company (Salrom) made a net profit of RON 141.7 mln last year, up 135.4% compared to 2021, according to the annual report of Fondul Proprietatea (FP), the company's minority shareholder (49%).

Operating revenues increased by 39% to RON 521 mln (EUR 104 mln), News.ro reported.

On July 5, 2021, the AGM of Salrom approved in principle the listing of the company on the Bucharest Exchange (BVB) through a public offer of the company's shares held by the Fund.

On July 27, 2022, the Government approved a Memorandum supporting the listing of Salrom through a public offer of the company's shares held by the Fund, representing a key stage in the company's listing process.

In January 2023, the shareholders approved the relaunch of the selection process for the members of the board of directors according to GEO no. 109/2011, the selection process being conducted at the level of the Ministry of Economy.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Florin Spataru)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks