Romanian salt company Salrom reports record profits in 2022, ahead of planned BVB listing

The Romanian National Salt Company (Salrom) made a net profit of RON 141.7 mln last year, up 135.4% compared to 2021, according to the annual report of Fondul Proprietatea (FP), the company's minority shareholder (49%).

Operating revenues increased by 39% to RON 521 mln (EUR 104 mln), News.ro reported.

On July 5, 2021, the AGM of Salrom approved in principle the listing of the company on the Bucharest Exchange (BVB) through a public offer of the company's shares held by the Fund.

On July 27, 2022, the Government approved a Memorandum supporting the listing of Salrom through a public offer of the company's shares held by the Fund, representing a key stage in the company's listing process.

In January 2023, the shareholders approved the relaunch of the selection process for the members of the board of directors according to GEO no. 109/2011, the selection process being conducted at the level of the Ministry of Economy.

(Photo source: Facebook/Florin Spataru)