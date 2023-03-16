Ryanair launches two new routes from Ireland to Romania

Low-cost airline Ryanair will introduce two new routes from Ireland to Romania in the summer season, with four weekly flights to two destinations.

The Irish company presented its flight schedule from Dublin for the summer season, which includes the launch of 14 routes to new destinations in 8 countries, including Romania, Greece, Bulgaria, Italy and Spain.

To Romania, Ryanair will operate flights from Dublin to Iasi and Cluj-Napoca, with a frequency of four flights per week for both destinations, Profit.ro reported.

Ryanair said it is offering fares starting from GBP 29.99 for trips to be made between April and October in the case of bookings made until midnight on Thursday, March 16.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)