Ryanair's international flights out of Oradea to start in July

Low-cost airline Ryanair will launch international flights from Oradea, in western Romania, in July this year. The flights were due to start this February but were pushed to July because of current travel restrictions in the EU, Mediafax reported.

Ryanair will connect Oradea to London (Stansted), Milano (Bergamo), Bologna, and Dusseldorf (Weeze).

Oradea City Hall supports the operation of the Ryanair flights. Following a tender, it extended a EUR 800,000 aid to the company last year.

The City Hall will draft an additional act to the financing contract to account for the new implementation period of the state aid, the institution announced.

(Photo source: Steve Guest/Dreamstime.com)