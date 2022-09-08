Politics

Russia expels Romanian diplomat after similar decision in Bucharest in August

08 September 2022
The Russian Federation has declared a member of Romania's Embassy in Moscow a persona non grata, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announced.

MAE described the move as a response to Romania's August 2022 decision to expel a diplomat from the Russian Embassy in Bucharest.

At the time, MAE said the decision was taken given the incompatibility of the diplomat's activities with the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Like other European Union member states, Romania is on Russia's list of "unfriendly countries" drafted following the international condemnation of the war in Ukraine and the EU-backed sanctions.

In April, Romania expelled ten Russian diplomats, a decision in line with those of many other European countries.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

1

