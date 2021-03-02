Romania’s ruling coalition parties agree on sharing prefect seats

The leaders of Romania's ruling coalition, made of the National Liberal Party (PNL), USR-PLUS, and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), have agreed on sharing the positions of prefect and deputy prefect in the country.

Thus, after several weeks of negotiations, the coalition decided that PNL will have 23 prefects, USR-PLUS will name 14 prefects, and UDMR will have five top representatives at county level, according to sources quoted by Digi24.

PNL reportedly gave up Bucharest and Cluj, but will name prefects in other important counties such as Sibiu, Brasov, Alba, Constanta, and Bihor. The Bucharest prefect seat goes to USR-PLUS, while UDMR will appoint the prefect in Cluj county.

PNL will also have 47 deputy prefects, USR-PLUS - 28, and UDMR - 10.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)