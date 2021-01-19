Reformist faction challenges the leader of Romania’s ruling Liberal Party

A reformist faction within the National Liberal Party (PNL) - Romania's senior ruling party, represented by MEP Rares Bogdan and Robert Sighiartau, is likely to attempt to overthrow former prime minister Ludovic Orban from the party's helm at the coming congress.

Both of them have already urged Orban to resign.

"Even if we lost the elections, which we could have won, we have not analyzed what happened," Sighiartau stated firmly.

At stake, there is most likely the position of PNL candidate in the next presidential elections (2024) since president Klaus Iohannis is currently serving his second term.

However, the core of the would-be reformist faction invoked by MEPs Rares Bogdan and Robert Sighiartau, formed around Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc and Oradea County Council head Ilie Bolojan, has so far expressed moderate views in this regard, G4media.ro commented.

G4Media quotes sources saying that Emil Boc is not particularly willing to compete against Ludovic Orban, as it has no guarantee that he can defeat the former prime minister's supporters.

Former Oradea mayor Ilie Bolojan, one of the best reputed Liberal leaders, hasn't had any public position in this dispute.

The current prime minister Florin Citu will also likely have an important role in the party's internal dispute.

PNL leader Ludovic Orban, who is now speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, has been strongly criticized by some of his colleagues for giving away several important minister portfolios to coalition partners to secure that key position in the Parliament for himself.

(Photo: Lcva/ Dreamstime)

