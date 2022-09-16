Romania's ruling coalition doesn't wait for Venice Commission's opinion on new Justice Laws

The ruling coalition in Romania will pass the Justice Laws in Parliament before October, when the Cooperation and verification mechanism (CVM) report is scheduled to be presented by the European Commission, government sources told G4Media.ro.

This is despite the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe asking Romania on September 14 to vote on Justice Laws only after having a point of view from the Venice Commission.

The sources consulted by G4media.ro, however, explained that the Justice Laws would be passed even if the Venice Commission fails to issue a point of view by that time because Romania had already promised the European Commission a quick endorsement of the bills.

The draft Justice Laws, currently under debate in the Parliament, took into account the opinions of the Venice Commission and were drawn up after consultation with the European partners, respectively with the European Commission, justice minister Cătălin Predoiu argued, according to Agerpres.

