Romanian Royal Foundation’s Young Talents program selects 30 artists for 16th edition

Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation announced the names of the 30 scholars selected to be part of the 16th edition of the national Young Talents program. Through this initiative, the young artists will benefit from support to follow their artistic dreams under the guidance of renowned personalities from the art world.

A total of 134 applicants, aged between 14 and 24 years, registered for the 16th edition of the program, and 30 of them were selected as scholars. The 15 musicians and 15 visual artists will benefit from individual scholarships of up to EUR 2,000, mentoring sessions, intergenerational masterclass internships, training for the development of performance skills, as well as promotional opportunities at events organized by the Foundation and its partners.

The young scholars study at high schools and universities of arts and music in Bucharest, Brașov, Suceava, Bacău, Timișoara, Iași, Baia Mare, and Galați.

The national Young Talents program, run by the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation, started in 2009 with the aim of supporting and promoting talented young artists from low-income families who need financial support to reach their potential. To date, 410 scholarships have been awarded to talented young people at the beginning of their journey, studying music or visual arts in high schools and universities in Romania, helping them overcome financial difficulties and continue to express their artistic value.

In support of the scholars, 128 recitals and concerts, 82 exhibitions, and 126 mentorship or masterclass sessions have been organized. Over time, EUR 1.9 million have been invested in this initiative.

The national Young Talents program is supported by partners and sponsors, as well as through donations made by SMS to 8864 with the text ARTA, through which the public can donate EUR 4 monthly.

The Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation was established in 1990 by King Mihai I of Romania and Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown. It supports children, young people, and the elderly through sustainable programs and initiatives.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation; credit: Anca Arambașa)